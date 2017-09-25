 »   »   » Nivin Pauly To Produce Kalidas Jayaram-Alphonse Puthren Project?

Nivin Pauly, the young crowd-puller of Mollywood, is extremely busy in his acting career with some promising projects in his kitty. As per the report, Nivin Pauly is turning a producer once again, for the Kalidas Jayaram-Alphonse Puthren project.

If the reports are to be true, Alphonse Puthren, the Premam director is joining hands with Kalidas Jayaram for his next directorial venture. Even though the team hasn't confirmed the reports yet, it has been rumoured that the project will be officially announced soon.

Recently, Alphonse Pauly had confirmed that he is not planning to direct a Nivin Pauly project, anytime soon. But, the rumour mills suggest that Nivin is planning to produce Alphonse's upcoming flick, under his homer banner Pauly. Jr Pictures.

As per the latest reports, the Kalidas Jayaram-Alphonse Puthren project will be a bilingual, which will be simultaneously made in Malayalam and Tamil languages. Alphonse Puthren-Nivin Pauly duo's first feature film venture Neram was also bilingual.

The director's last outing Premam, which featured Nivin Pauly in the lead role, had emerged as one of the biggest hits of Malayalam movie industry. The movie became a great turning point in the careers of both Nivin and Alphonse.

