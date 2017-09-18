 »   »   » Njandukalude Naattil Oridavela Box Office: Crosses The 1-Crore Mark At The Kochi Multiplexes!

Njandukalude Naattil Oridavela, the Nivin Pauly Starrer, which had hit the theatres on September 1, 2017 continues its impressive run at the box office.

Among the four major releases, Njandukalude Naattil Oridavela, directed by Althaf Salim, has the better word of mouth and the box office collections have also been on the positive side.



Much like the other Nivin Pauly movies of the recent past, Njandukalude Naattil Oridavela, has had a good run at the Kochi multiplexes. The film recently touched the 1-Crore mark at the Kochi multiplexes.



It was on its 16th day that Njandukalude Naattil Oridavela went on to cross the 1-Crore mark at the Kochi multiplexes..

