 »   »   » Njandukalude Naattil Oridavela Box Office: Crosses The 1-Crore Mark At The Kochi Multiplexes!

Njandukalude Naattil Oridavela, the Nivin Pauly Starrer, which had hit the theatres on September 1, 2017 continues its impressive run at the box office.
Among the four major releases, Njandukalude Naattil Oridavela, directed by Althaf Salim, has the better word of mouth and the box office collections have also been on the positive side.
Much like the other Nivin Pauly movies of the recent past, Njandukalude Naattil Oridavela, has had a good run at the Kochi multiplexes. The film recently touched the 1-Crore mark at the Kochi multiplexes.
It was on its 16th day that Njandukalude Naattil Oridavela went on to cross the 1-Crore mark at the Kochi multiplexes..
Present Collections
Njandukalude Naattil Oridavela, has entered the third week of its run at the Kochi multiplexes and the movie continues with 24 shows/day. Reportedly, the movie has fetched 1.11 Crores from its 17 days of run.
Statistics Courtesy: Forum Keralam
The Good Start
The film had a decent start at the Kochi multiplexes and the movie fetched 9.12 Lakhs on its opening day. The first weekend was also an impressive one for the film, as it fetched 25.43 Lakhs.
Statistics Courtesy: Forum Keralam
Raced Ahead Other Releases
Njandukalude Naattil Oridavela has raced past all the other releases of the Onam season. The film has been the pick of the family audiences at the Kochi multiplexes. At the second spot is Prithviraj's Adam Joan.
Nivin Pauly's 7th Film To Cross The 1-Crore Mark
Njandukalude Naattil Oridavela is the 7th Nivin Pauly movie to cross the 1-Crore mark at the Kochi multiplexes. Jacobinte Swargarjyan, Premam, Oru Vadakkan Selfie, Bangalore Days, Premam, Action Hero Biju etc., were the previous movies that crossed the 1-Crore mark at the Kochi multiplexes.
Will The Film Cross 2-Crore Mark?
Now, it has to be seen whether Njandukalude Naattil Oridavela will cross the 2-Crore mark at the Kochi multiplexes or not. The coming days will be crucial as a good number of Malayalam movies are in the pipeline for release in the upcoming weeks.