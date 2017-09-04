 »   »   » Njandukalude Naattil Oridavela: Mollywood Celebrities Praise The Nivin Pauly Starrer!

Njandukalude Naattil Oridavela, one among the major releases of this Onam season has seemingly won the hearts of the audiences. Right from the very first day of its release, this Nivin Pauly starrer has been receivng some rave reviews.

Importantly, Mollywood celebrities as well are in awe after watching Njandukalude Naattil Oridavela. The film, directed by Althaf Salim has gone on to become one of the hot favourites of many celebrities.



Many renowned celebrities too to Facebook to write some amazing words about Njandukalude Naattil Oridavela. Here are a few Mollywood celebrities who had some great words to say about Njandukalude Naattil Oridavela..



Geethu Mohandas Geethu mohandas had watched the very first show of Njandukalude Naattil Oridavela. The actress-turned film-maker showered praises on the crew of the movie. She also had a few words about her next film Moothon and according to her Nivin Pauly will be seen in a completely opposite avatar, different from his comfort zone.

Sunny Wayne Young actor Sunny Wayne too made it a point to watch the film from the theatres. The actor wrote that he enjoyed watching the movie and also had some great words for Shanthi Krishna, who has made a grand comeback to Mollywood.

Vysakh Film-maker Vysakh, is one among the very first celebrities to congratulate the team, for their wonderful effort.He praised Althaf Salim, the director of Njandukalude Naattil Oridavela, for the confident debut.

Midhun Manuel Thomas Scriptwriter turned director Midhun Manuel Thomas tagged Njandukalude Naattil Oridavela as a beautiful film which shows the power of simple narrative and execution. He congratulated the entire team of the movie.

Basil Joseph Basil Joseph, who is now one among the most dependable young film-makers of Mollywood, also watched Njandukalude Naattil Oridavela. According to the him, the film is a honest attempt in all aspects and is a must watch movie of the season.

Ganesh Raj Ganesh Raj, who made his debut with the superhit movie Aanandam, wrote that Njandukalude Naattil Oridavela has straightaway found a place in the list of his all-time favourite Malayalam films.



Well, it seems like Njandukalude Naattil Oridavela will emerge as the big winner of the Onam season. The film has been receiving some good reviews from places outside Kerala, as well and the movie is all set o go places.