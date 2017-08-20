 »   »   » Njandukalude Naattil Oridavela: The First Official Teaser Is Out!

Nivin Pauly starrer Njandukalude Naattil Oridavela is gearing up to be one among the big releases of this upcoming Onams Season. The film, directed by Althaf rides high on expectations and Nivin Pauly is expected to deliver yet another big hit with this film.

The promotional activities of Njandukalude Naattil Oridavela is going at full swing, which kicked off with a series of character posters. Now, team Njandukalude Naattil Oridavela has come up with the first official teaser of the movie.



Actor Nivin Pauly took to Facebook to release the first official teaser of Njandukalude Naattil Oridavela. Nivin Pauly on his Facebook post, has tagged Kurien Chacko, the lead character of the movie, as a one close to his heart.



Take a look at the Facebook post of Nivin Pauly..







The 30-seconds long teaser shows Nivin Pauly, in top form and it seems like the audiences can definitely expect yet another quality entertainer from him. The teaser is filled with some real captivating dialogues of Nivin Pauly, which will definitely strike the right chords with the audiences.



Reportedly, Njandukalude Naattil Oridavela will hit the theatres on September 1, 2017. The film is expected to get a big release.