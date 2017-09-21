 »   »   » It's A Big Release For Njandukalude Naattil Oridavela In UAE/GCC!

After conquering the Kerala box office, Njandukalude Naattil Oridavela, starring Nivin pauly in the lead role is all set to make its presence felt at the UAE/GCC box office.

Importantly, Njandukalude Naattil Oridavela has got a grand release in UAE/GCC. The Nivin Pauly starrer has hit the theatres in UAE/GCC, today (September 21, 2017).



Njandukalude Naattil Oridavela has released in as many as 69 screeens across UAE/GCC, which is indeed a splendid number. The movie is expected to have a grand weekend ahead.



In fact, Mohanlal starrer Velipadinte Pusthakam and Prithviraj's Adam Joan, the 2 major Malayalam movies of the Onam season have already hit the theatres in UAE/GCC. Meanwhile, Mammootty's Pullikkaran Staraa is expected to hit the theatres in UAE/GCC soon.



Njandukalude Naattil Oridavela, is the movie which has received the maximum positive reviews among the Malayalam movies, released during the Onam season. The movie has had a good run at the Kerala box office, so far.



According to the trade reports that have come in, Njandukalude Naattil Oridavela has fetched 13.61 Crores from its 15 days of run in Kerala and has attained a superhit status at the box office.