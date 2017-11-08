 »   »   » Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela: 66 Days Kerala Collections!

Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela, the second major release of Nivin Pauly this year, had made it to the theatres on September 1, 2017. The film, directed by debutant Althaf Salim was one among the four major releases of the Onam season.
Nivin Pauly's Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela had to face a fierce competition from the big movies of Mammootty, Mohanlal and Prithviraj. But still, the film with its strong content and a feel-good narration that struck the chords with the audiences, went on to emerge as a big success at the box office.
Family audiences lapped up this genuine attempt from Althaf Salim & team and thus finding an entry in to the list of big hits. Keep scrolling down to read Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela box office report in detail..
Opening Weekend
Despite not getting a solo release, the movie managed to fetch an impressive 1.62 Crores on its opening day. With the backing of the glowing reviews that it received, Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela fetched above 4 Crores on its opening weekend.
10-Crore Mark
Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela didn't have to wait too long to cross the coveted 10-Crore mark. According to the trade reports, the Nivin Pauly starrer managed to cross the 10-Crore mark within the 10 days of its run at the Kerala box office and thus doing a healthy business during the vacation season of Onam.
66 Days Kerala Collections
The film did complete 50 days of its run in a good number of theatres. Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela is continuing its run in selected centres. According to the trade reports that have come in, the film has managed to fetch approximately 18.1 Crores from its 66 days of run at the Kerala box office.
Gradual Slow Down..!
Well, there was a slight dip in the box office collections after the initial grand show. The arrival of the back-to-back movies like Parava, Ramaleela, etc., and their subsequent good performances at the box office, hindered the chance of Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela to make it really big at the box office.
At The Kochi Multiplexes
Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela is still running at the Kochi multiplexes. The film has done an impressive business at this particular centre and it went on to cross the 1-Crore mark at a fast pace.
Worldwide Collections
Well, the worldwide figures of Njanduklaude Nattil Oridavela aren't available. The film did a fine business in centres like Chennai and Bangalore. In UAE/GCC & Europe countries, the movie got a grand reception. Njandukalude Naattil Oridavela is expected to have crossed the 25-Crore mark at the worldwide box office.