 »   »   » Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela: 66 Days Kerala Collections!

Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela, the second major release of Nivin Pauly this year, had made it to the theatres on September 1, 2017. The film, directed by debutant Althaf Salim was one among the four major releases of the Onam season.

Nivin Pauly's Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela had to face a fierce competition from the big movies of Mammootty, Mohanlal and Prithviraj. But still, the film with its strong content and a feel-good narration that struck the chords with the audiences, went on to emerge as a big success at the box office.



Family audiences lapped up this genuine attempt from Althaf Salim & team and thus finding an entry in to the list of big hits. Keep scrolling down to read Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela box office report in detail..

