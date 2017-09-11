 »   »   » Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela Box Office: 10 Days Kerala Collections

Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela, the Nivin Pauly starring family entertainer hit the theatres on September 1, Friday as an Onam release. Actor Althaf Salim, who has earlier essayed brief roles in Nivin Pauly's popular movies Premam and Sakhavu, made his directorial debut with Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela.

The movie, which portrays the story of Chacko and family, has been receiving highly positive reviews from both the audiences and critics. The movie has also been performing extremely well at the Kerala and all-India box offices and has already earned the super hit status. Senior actress Shanthi Krishna made a comeback to Malayalam cinema with Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela.



Scroll down for the detailed 10 days Kerala box office collection report of Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela...

