 »   »   » Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela Box Office: 15 Days Kerala Collections

Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela, the family entertainer which features Nivin Pauly in the lead role, has hit the theaters on September 1 as an Onam special release. Actor Althaf Salim made his directorial debut with Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela, which has already earned the super hit status at the box office.
The movie, which features actor-director Lal and senior actress Shanthi Krishna in the pivotal roles, has succeeded in impressing both the audiences and critics. Ahaana Krishna, Aishwarya Leskhmi, Srinda, Dileesh Pothan, Siju Wilson, Krishna Shankar, Saiju Kurup, etc., in the supporting roles in Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela, which portrays the story of Sheela Chacko and family.
Scroll down for the detailed 15 days Kerala box office collection report of Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela...
Initial Collection
Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela directorial had made a decent opening at the Kerala box office, by collecting about Rs. 1.62 Crores on its release day.
The 6-Crore Mark
The Nivin Pauly movie successfully crossed the 6-Crore mark at the Kerala box office, by co llecting Rs. 6.13 Crores within the first 5 days of its release.
10 Days Collections
When it completed the first 10 days of its release, the Nivin Pauly movie crossed the 11-Crore mark, by making a total gross collection of Rs. 11.07 Crores from the Kerala box office.
The 13-Crore Mark
According to the trade experts, Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela has finally crossed the 13-Crore mark at the Kerala box office within the first 15 days.
15 Days Collections
The Nivin Pauly movie has reportedly made a total gross collection of 13.61 Crores, within the first 15 days of its release.