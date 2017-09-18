 »   »   » Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela Box Office: 15 Days Kerala Collections

Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela, the family entertainer which features Nivin Pauly in the lead role, has hit the theaters on September 1 as an Onam special release. Actor Althaf Salim made his directorial debut with Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela, which has already earned the super hit status at the box office.

READ: Adam Joan Box Office: 15 Days Kerala Collections



The movie, which features actor-director Lal and senior actress Shanthi Krishna in the pivotal roles, has succeeded in impressing both the audiences and critics. Ahaana Krishna, Aishwarya Leskhmi, Srinda, Dileesh Pothan, Siju Wilson, Krishna Shankar, Saiju Kurup, etc., in the supporting roles in Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela, which portrays the story of Sheela Chacko and family.



Scroll down for the detailed 15 days Kerala box office collection report of Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela...

