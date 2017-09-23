 »   »   » Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela Box Office: 20 Days Kerala Collections

Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela, the Nivin Pauly movie has emerged as one of the most-appreciated films of the Onam season. Althaf Salim, the Premam fame actor made his directorial debut with Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela, which is also performing well at the box office.

The movie, which depicts the story of Sheela Chacko and family, is scripted by director Althaf Salim himself, along with George Kora. Shanthi Krishna, Lal, Ahaana Krishna, Aishwarya Leskhmi, Srinda, Dileesh Pothan, Siju Wilson, Krishna Shankar, Saiju Kurup, etc., in the supporting roles in Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela, which is produced by Nivin Pauly himself, for Pauly Jr. Films.



Scroll down for the detailed 20 days Kerala box office collection report of Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela...

