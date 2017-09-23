 »   »   » Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela Box Office: 20 Days Kerala Collections

Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela, the Nivin Pauly movie has emerged as one of the most-appreciated films of the Onam season. Althaf Salim, the Premam fame actor made his directorial debut with Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela, which is also performing well at the box office.
The movie, which depicts the story of Sheela Chacko and family, is scripted by director Althaf Salim himself, along with George Kora. Shanthi Krishna, Lal, Ahaana Krishna, Aishwarya Leskhmi, Srinda, Dileesh Pothan, Siju Wilson, Krishna Shankar, Saiju Kurup, etc., in the supporting roles in Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela, which is produced by Nivin Pauly himself, for Pauly Jr. Films.
Scroll down for the detailed 20 days Kerala box office collection report of Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela...
Day 1 Collections
Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela had made a pretty decent opening at the Kerala box office, by collecting about Rs. 1.62 Crores on its release day.
5 Days Collections
When it completed the first 5 days of its release, the Nivin Pauly movie crossed the 6-Crore mark at the Kerala box office, by collecting Rs. 6.13 Crores.
10 Days Collections
Within the first 10 days of its release, the Nivin Pauly movie crossed the 11-Crore mark, by making a total gross collection of Rs. 11.07 Crores from the Kerala box office.
15 Days Collections
Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela made a total gross collection of 13.61 Crores when it completed the first 15 days of release.
The 15-Crore Mark
As per the latest updates, the Nivin Pauly movie has finally crossed the 15-Crore mark at the Kerala box office.