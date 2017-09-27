 »   »   » Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela Box Office: 25 Days Kerala Collections

Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela, the Nivin Pauly starring family entertainer has emerged as one of the biggest successes of this Onam season. Althaf Salim, the young actor who has earlier appeared in Nivin's Premam and Sakhavu, made his directorial debut with Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela, which revolves around the Chacko family.

The movie, which features senior actress Shanthi Krishna as the central character Sheela Chacko, has been receiving extremely positive reviews from both the audiences and critics. Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela, which particularly impressed the family audiences, has been performing extremely well at both the Kerala and all India box offices.



Scroll down for the detailed 25 days Kerala box office collection report of Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela...

