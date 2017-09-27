 »   »   » Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela Box Office: 25 Days Kerala Collections

Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela, the Nivin Pauly starring family entertainer has emerged as one of the biggest successes of this Onam season. Althaf Salim, the young actor who has earlier appeared in Nivin's Premam and Sakhavu, made his directorial debut with Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela, which revolves around the Chacko family.
The movie, which features senior actress Shanthi Krishna as the central character Sheela Chacko, has been receiving extremely positive reviews from both the audiences and critics. Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela, which particularly impressed the family audiences, has been performing extremely well at both the Kerala and all India box offices.
Scroll down for the detailed 25 days Kerala box office collection report of Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela...
Decent Initial Collections
Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela, which was released on September 1, had made a decent opening at the Kerala box office by making a gross collection of Rs. 1.62 Crores.
The 6-Crore Mark
The Nivin Pauly movie crossed the 6-Crore mark at the Kerala box office when it completed the first 5 days of release, by making a gross collection of Rs. 6.13 Crores.
The 11-Crore Mark
The family entertainer successfully crossed the 11-Crore mark at the Kerala box office, when it completed the first 10 days of release. The movie collected 11.07 Crores, within 10 days.
The 15-Crore Mark
When it completed the first 20 days of release at the Kerala box office, Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela crossed the 15-Crore mark at the box office, by making a total gross collection of 15.08 Crores.
The 16-Crore Mark
As per the latest updates, the Nivin Pauly starring family entertainer has finally crossed the 16-Crore mark at the box office, when it completed the first 25 days of release.
25 Days Kerala Collections
According to the latest updates, Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela has made a total gross collection of 16.79 Crores, within the first 25 days of its release.