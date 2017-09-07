 »   »   » Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela Box Office: 5 Days Kerala Collections

Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela, the family entertainer which features Nivin Pauly in the lead role, has been receiving highly positive reviews from both the audiences and critics. Althaf Salim, the young actor made his directorial debut with Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela, which hit the theatres on September 1.

The movie, which features actor-director Lal and senior actress Shanthi Krishna in the pivotal roles, has also been delivering a decent performance at the box office. When it completed the first five days of its release, Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela has already earned the super hit status from Kerala.



Read the 5 days Kerala box office collection report of Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela, here...

