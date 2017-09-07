 »   »   » Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela Box Office: 5 Days Kerala Collections

Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela Box Office: 5 Days Kerala Collections

Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela, the family entertainer which features Nivin Pauly in the lead role, has been receiving highly positive reviews from both the audiences and critics. Althaf Salim, the young actor made his directorial debut with Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela, which hit the theatres on September 1.

Njandukalude Naattil Oridavela (U): Book Your Tickets Right Away!

The movie, which features actor-director Lal and senior actress Shanthi Krishna in the pivotal roles, has also been delivering a decent performance at the box office. When it completed the first five days of its release, Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela has already earned the super hit status from Kerala.

Read the 5 days Kerala box office collection report of Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela, here...

 

The 6-Crore Mark

Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela, which hit the theatres as Nivin Pauly's Onam release, has successfully crossed the 6-Crore mark at the box office when it completed the first 5 days.

5 Days Kerala Collections

According to the latest reports from the trade experts, the Nivin Pauly moive has made a total gross collection of Rs. 6.13 Crores, within the first 5 days of its release.

First Weekend Collections

Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela had made a total gross collection of 4.24 Crores when it completed the first weekend (3 days) at the Kerala box office.

Day 1 Collections

The Althaf Salim directorial had made a decent opening at the Kerala box office, by making an initial collection of Rs. 1.62 Crores on its release day. It is an impressive box office figure for the movie, which didn't get a solo release.


Performance Outside Kerala

Reportedly, the movie, which had a pan-India release on September 1, is also performing well at the outside Kerala releasing centres. The all India box office collection report is expected to be revealed soon.

