 »   »   » Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela Box Office: First Weekend (3 Days) Kerala Collections

Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela, the highly anticipated family entertainer which features Nivin Pauly in the lead role, finally hit the theatres on September 1, Friday. Althaf Salim, the Premam fame actor made his directorial debut with Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela, which depicts a simple family subject.

The movie, which is jointly scripted by Althaf Salim and George Kora, has been receiving highly positive reviews from both the audiences and critics. Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela has also been performing exceptionally well at the box office and has already earned the super hit tag.



Read the first-weekend box office collection report of Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela, here...



Day 1 Kerala Collections Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela made a decent opening at the Kerala box office, by making an initial collection of Rs. 1.62 Crores on its release day. It is an impressive box office figure for the movie, which didn't get a solo release.

The 2nd & 3rd Day Collections The Nivin Pauly movie has made a total gross collection of 2.62 Crores from the Kerala box office, within the 2nd and 3rd days of its release.

The First Weekend Collections Thus, Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela has made a total gross collection of 4.24 Crores, when it completed the first weekend (3 days) at the Kerala box office.

Outside Kerala Release As per the latest reports, the Nivin Pauly movie, which had a pan-India release on September 1, is performing well at the outside Kerala releasing centres. The all India box office collection report is expected to be revealed soon.

Word Of Mouth Publicity The highly positive reviews and word of mouth publicity has been helping the Nivin Pauly movie to perform well at the box office. Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela is expected to witness an increase in the collections, within the end of Onam holidays.



Shanthi Krishna, the senior actress made a comeback to Malayalam cinema after a long gap of about 2 decades with the movie. She essays the role of Sheela, the mother of Nivin Pauly's character Kurian, in Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela.



Newcomer Aishwarya Lekshmi essays the female lead opposite Nivin in the movie which features Lal, Saiju Kurup, Dileesh Pothan, Srinda, Ahaana Krishna, Siju Wilson, Krishnashankar, etc., in the supporting roles.