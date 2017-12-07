 »   »   » Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela Box Office: Total Kerala Collections!

Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela, starring Nivin Pauly in the lead role, paved way for the directorial debut of young film-maker Althaf Salim. The much awaited film had hit the theatres as one among the Onam releases on September 1, 2017.

The Nivin Pauly starrer opened to glowing reviews on its opening day and Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela was all set for a grand performance at the box office. With some strong performances and a realistic narration, the movie struck the right chord with the audiences.



Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela has almost ended its run in the theatres in Kerala (except in Kochi). The film has done well despite many big movies coming in between. Keep reading Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela box office report know how much the film collected from the Kerala box office..

