 »   »   » Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela Box Office: Total Kerala Collections!

Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela, starring Nivin Pauly in the lead role, paved way for the directorial debut of young film-maker Althaf Salim. The much awaited film had hit the theatres as one among the Onam releases on September 1, 2017.
The Nivin Pauly starrer opened to glowing reviews on its opening day and Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela was all set for a grand performance at the box office. With some strong performances and a realistic narration, the movie struck the right chord with the audiences.
Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela has almost ended its run in the theatres in Kerala (except in Kochi). The film has done well despite many big movies coming in between. Keep reading Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela box office report know how much the film collected from the Kerala box office..
The Holiday Season
The vacation season of Onam offered the right platform for the film to race ahead at the box office. After getting a decent start with the backing of positive reviews, Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela fetched above 10 Crores during the 10-day-long vacation season. The support of the family audiences increased with each passing day.
Total Collections
According to the trade reports that have come in, Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela, which has had a fine run at the Kerala box office, has fetched approximately 19.5 Crores from its final run at the Kerala box office.
Winner Of The Onam Race
Critics and the audiences unanimously appreciated the film. Be it the collections or quality, Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela went on to beat the other three major Malayalam movies, which released during the Onam season.
100 Days At The Kochi Multiplexes
Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela is still continuing its run at the Kochi multiplexes. The film is all set to cross 100 days of run at the Kochi multiplexes, with one show/day.