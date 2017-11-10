 »   »   » NO-SHAVE NOVEMBER! Malayalam Actors & Their Stunning Beard Styles In 2017!

Malayalam actors and the industry that they work in are quite different from their counterparts. Be it the style senseor the method of acting, Malayalam actors have carved a niche of their own.

The beard trend wasn't that common in Bollywood or any other industry for that matter, until recently. But, putting up a new style with beards and moustaches have been a cakewalk for Malayalam actors.

Right from senior stars like Mammootty, Mohanlal and others to the young breed of actors like Nivin Pauly, Dulquer Salmaan etc., we have seen them opting for different looks in different films.

Even in the Malayalam movies released in the year 2017, we saw most of the Malayalam actors opting for some stylish beards.. On the special occasion of No Shave November, here we take you through the stunning beard styles of Malayalam actors in 2017.