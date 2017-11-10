 »   »   » NO-SHAVE NOVEMBER! Malayalam Actors & Their Stunning Beard Styles In 2017!

Malayalam actors and the industry that they work in are quite different from their counterparts. Be it the style senseor the method of acting, Malayalam actors have carved a niche of their own.
The beard trend wasn't that common in Bollywood or any other industry for that matter, until recently. But, putting up a new style with beards and moustaches have been a cakewalk for Malayalam actors.
Right from senior stars like Mammootty, Mohanlal and others to the young breed of actors like Nivin Pauly, Dulquer Salmaan etc., we have seen them opting for different looks in different films.
Even in the Malayalam movies released in the year 2017, we saw most of the Malayalam actors opting for some stylish beards.. On the special occasion of No Shave November, here we take you through the stunning beard styles of Malayalam actors in 2017.
Mammootty In The Great Father
This one was one of the most talked about beard looks of the year. In the film The Great Father, Mammootty sported a thick and stylish beard which went on to become an instant hit. Well, remember the introduction scene of Mammootty in the film? A stunner indeed.
Mohanlal In Villain
Well, this one was quite a revelation. Mohanlal sported a salt n pepper look in Villain and the beard look of the actor is now the talk of the town. In fact, this undoubtedly is one of the best beard styles of Mohanlal in the recent times.
Jayasurya In Fukri
Jayasurya is one such actor who makes it a point to sport a different style in each film. In Fukri, the actor played a character named Lucky and he had sported a well-shaped beard in the film, which gained the attention of the audiences.
Dulquer Salmaan In Comrade In America
Whatever makeover he undergoes it rightly becomes a trendsetter. In the film Comrade In America - CIA, he had played a character named Aji Mathew and his normal beard for the character was also a hit. A true trendsetter indeed.
Nivin Pauly In Richie
Nivin Pauly got back to his most loved look in 2017. In Sakhavu, he sported a thick beard but more than that, it was his sensational look from the upcoming film Richie that won the hearts of his fans.
Kunchacko Boban In Varnyathil Ashanka
In fact, Kunchacko Boban did get a real makeover with the character of Kavtta Shivan in the film Varnyathil Aashanka. He sported a rustic look with the help of a thick beard and it suited him pretty well. A special mention to his bearded look in Ramante Edanthottam, which was also captivating.