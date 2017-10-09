 »   »   » Not Masterpiece, But This Film To Be Mammootty’s Next Release?

A lot of speculations are doing the rounds regarding Mammootty's next release. Masterpiece, the upcoming mass entertainer of the Megastar, directed by Ajai Vasudev was expected to be the actor's next release.

But now, there are reports doing the rounds that Mammootty's next release won't be Masterpiece. According to the reports that are coming in, Mammootty's Streelights, directed by cinematographer-turned-director Shamdatt is expected to be the actor's next release.



Earlier, Masterpiece was expected to hit the theatres in the month of November. Now, there are unconfirmed reports doing the rounds that the makers might push forward the release of the film to December.



On the other hand, the shoot of Streetlights have already been completed. Certain reports are doing the rounds that Streetlights might hit the theatres in November.



This upcoming film is touted to be a thriller in which Mammootty will be seen essaying the role of a cop. The Tamil-Malaayalam bilingual has been produced by Mammootty himself under the banner Playhouse.



Meanwhile, Mammootty is presently busy with the shoot of his upcoming film Uncle, directed by debutant Gireesh Damodar. the film has its script penned by actor Joy Mathew.