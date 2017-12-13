 »   »   » Odiyan Teaser: Mohanlal’s New Look Is Absolutely Stunning!

Mohanlal starrer Odiyan, has been the talk of the M'town since the past few days. Reports regarding Mohanlal's amazing transformation for the film have already surfaced, and such reports have definitely taken the excitement of the audiences to a new level.

Interestingly, a photo of Mohanlal in a toned-down avatar did take the social media by storm yesterday. Meanwhile, the makers of Odiyan also launched a new video of the film, which announced that Mohanlal's new look as Manikyan will be revealed today. Keep scrolling down to know more..



The New Teaser.. The latest teaser of Odiyan is out now and Mohanlal himself has launched the teaser through his official Facebook page. The new teaser unveils the younger look of Manikyan and undoubtedly, that Mohanlal's makeover is absolutely stunning.

Intense Training.. It is quite evident that The Complete Actor has shed a lot of Kilos for the character. Reportedly, the actor was on an intense training for close to 51 days and the hard work has definitely paid off.

Something Special Is In the Offing Mohanlal has put in a lot of effort for the character and the long preparation involved suggests that same. It could definitely be assumed that the character Odiyan Manikyan has definitely something special to offer for the audiences.

More About Manikyan.. If reports are to be believed, Manikyan will be showcased as the last Odiyan ever lived. Manikyan has some special skills. He is a fabulous athlete, who can run on four legs and jump higher than others.

The Other Look.. Meanwhile, Mohanlal will be seen in different looks in Odiyan. The actor will be seen in an aged avatar, as well. The portions involving the aged avatar of Manikyan were initially shot in Varanasi.



Meanwhile, the next schedule of shoot of is expected to commence in the month of January. Reportedly, 50-60 more days of shoot is left for the film.