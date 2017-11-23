 »   »   » Odiyan: The Second Teaser Of The Mohanlal Starrer Is Out!

Odiyan, which will be Mohanlal's next big release is in its shooting stages and most recently, the makers of the film had commenced the third schedule of shoot.

Expectations are quite high on this Mohanlal starrer and the movie, which marks the debut of popular ad film-maker VA Shrikumar Menon is shaping up as the biggest and costliest Malayalam films of all time.



Earlier, the makers of Odiyan had come up with an introduction teaser of the film, which they had released after the firsts schedule of shoot in Varanasi. The video had Mohanlal talking about the character Manikyan and his journey.



Now, team Odiyan has released yet another teaser of the movie, in which Mohanlal is seen talking about Manikyan's homeland Thenkurissi, where the story of the film is set and some other interesting details, as well. Mohanlal himself revealed the video through his official Facebook page..







Well, the latest video has already clocked in above 1 Lakh views within 1 hour and that truly shows the popularity and craze that the film is enjoying in social media circles.

