 »   »   » Odiyan: The Second Teaser Of The Mohanlal Starrer Is Out!

Odiyan, which will be Mohanlal's next big release is in its shooting stages and most recently, the makers of the film had commenced the third schedule of shoot.
Expectations are quite high on this Mohanlal starrer and the movie, which marks the debut of popular ad film-maker VA Shrikumar Menon is shaping up as the biggest and costliest Malayalam films of all time.
Earlier, the makers of Odiyan had come up with an introduction teaser of the film, which they had released after the firsts schedule of shoot in Varanasi. The video had Mohanlal talking about the character Manikyan and his journey.
Now, team Odiyan has released yet another teaser of the movie, in which Mohanlal is seen talking about Manikyan's homeland Thenkurissi, where the story of the film is set and some other interesting details, as well. Mohanlal himself revealed the video through his official Facebook page..
Well, the latest video has already clocked in above 1 Lakh views within 1 hour and that truly shows the popularity and craze that the film is enjoying in social media circles.
The Ensemble Star Cast
Manju Warrier will play the leading lady in Odiyan. Earlier, it was also revealed that popular actor Prakash raj will also be a part of this film along with Siddique. Now, the team has revealed the names of other actors who will be seen in Odiyan. Keep scrolling down to know more about them.
Narain
Popular actor Narain, who was previously seen in the Prithviraj starrer Adam Joan will be seen essaying a crucial role in Odiyan. Interestingly, Odiyan marks his second association with Mohanlal after the 2012 movie Grandmaster.
Sana Althaf
It has been revealed that popular actress Sana Althaf is also a part of the cast list. The actress was previously seen in the movie Basheerinte Premalekhanam, in which she played the role of the leading lady.
Innocent
Here is another popular name in the ensemble star cast of Odiyan. Innocent has been roped in to play an important role and let us hope that Mohanlal-Innocent combination will create the same magic.