 »   »   » Omar Lulu Announces His Next & It Has An Interesting Title!

Omar Lulu, the film-maker who hit the right target with his very first film Happy Wedding, did go on to continue the success run with his second film Chunkzz, which had hit the theatres in the month of August.

Now, the film-maker is all set to enter the works of his third directorial venture. Omar Lulu himself took to Facebook to give an update on his next film and the movie had got a rather interesting title.



Reportedly, Omar Lulu's next film has been titled as Oru Adaar Love. The film-maker did send out a casting call notice or the movie, through his Facebook page.



Take a look at the Facebook post of Omar Lulu..







Well, it has been mentioned in the casting call notice that this upcoming film will be a movie with a host of youngsters in the lead roles. Further details about the project is expected to be revealed in the coming days.



Meanwhile, Omar Lulu's previous release Chunkzz, is still running in selected centres in Kerala. The film, despite getting mixed reviews, emerged as a profitable venture at the Kerala box office.