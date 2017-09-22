 »   »   » Onam Malayalam Movies 2017: Which Film Leads In The Number Of Shows?

It's a pleasant time for Malayalam movies and the industry and it kick-started with the arrival of a good number of Malayalam movies that graced the screens during the Onam season, which is considered to be the best season for Mollywood.
Mohanlal starrer Velipadinte Pusthakam, Mammootty's Pullikkaran Staraa, Nivin Pauly's Njandukalude Naattil Oridavela and Prithviraj's Adam Joan were the Malayalam movies that offered a special Onam feast for the audiences.
Like any other festival season, the Onam season too, provided these Malayalam movies a perfect start and the right amount of fuel to go ahead. At the same time, mixed reviews that some of the films received hindered their progress at the theatres.
On this note, here we list out the number of shows that the Onam Malayalam movies had till September 17, 2017. (Statistics Courtesy: Forum Keralam)
4. Pullikkaran Staraa
Mammootty starrer Pullikkaran Staraa released on September 1, 2017 in above 100 screens in Kerala. The film, which opened to mixed reviews has had a good run in the single screens. Reportedly, the film has had 6219 shows, till September 17, 2017.
3. Adam Joan
Prithviraj starrer Adam Joan has been receiving some good reviews and the movie continues its good performance in the theatres. Reportedly, the film, directed by Adam Joan is at the third spot with 6231 shows.
2. Njandukalude Naattil Oridavela
Nivin Pauly starrer Njandukalude Naattil Oridavela, directed by Althaf Salim, is the film that received the best of reviews. The film has had a steady run in the multiplexes and the single screens, as well. Njandukalude Naattil Oridavela is at the second spot with 6871 shows.