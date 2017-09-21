 »   »   » Onam Malayalam Movies 2017: Which Film Leads In The Number Of Shows?

It's a pleasant time for Malayalam movies and the industry and it kick-started with the arrival of a good number of Malayalam movies that graced the screens during the Onam season, which is considered to be the best season for Mollywood.

Mohanlal starrer Velipadinte Pusthakam, Mammootty's Pullikkaran Staraa, Nivin Pauly's Njandukalude Naattil Oridavela and Prithviraj's Adam Joan were the Malayalam movies that offered a special Onam feast for the audiences.



Like any other festival season, the Onam season too, provided these Malayalam movies a perfect start and the right amount of fuel to go ahead. At the same time, mixed reviews that some of the films received hindered their progress at the theatres.



On this note, here we list out the number of shows that the Onam Malayalam movies had till September 17, 2017. (Statistics Courtesy: Forum Keralam)

