 »   »   » ONAM BOX OFFICE: Mammootty & Mohanlal Movies Overpowered At The Kochi Multiplexes?

The Onam season did offer a delectable feast for the Malayalam film audiences, with the movies of Mohanlal, Mammootty, Nivin Pauly and Prithviraj, coming out for an open fight at the box office.
The array of releases were flagged off by the Mohanlal starrer Velipadinte Pusthakam followed by the movies of Mammootty, Nivin Pauly & Prithviraj, on the very next day.
At the Kochi multiplexes, which is one among the major business centres of Mollywood, all the three movies had huge reception.
Mohanlal's Velipadinte Pusthakam & Mammootty's Pullikkaran Staraa are doing reasonably good businesses at the singe screens, but can the same be said about their performances at the Kochi multiplexes? Keep reading to know more about the same.
Reduction In Shows
It has been close to two weeks since the release of the movies and now there is a huge reduction in the number of shows for Velipadinte Pusthakam & Pullikkaran Staraa. Both the films have been reduced to 5 shows/day at the Kochi multiplexes.
The Effect Of Mixed Reviews...!
Both Velipadinte Pusthakam and Pullikkaran Staraa have been receiving mixed reviews, since their time of release. The mixed word of mouth has definitely affected their run at the Kochi multiplexes.
Njandukalude Naattil Oridevala & Adam Joan
Meanwhile, Njandukalude Naattil Oridavela and Adam Joan continue with a good number of shows. The Nivin Pauly starrer has 22 shows/day whereas Adam Joan, starring Prithviraj continues with 16 shows/ day. There was a slight dip in the box office collections of these movies, as well, during the weekdays.
Arrival Of New Movies
Meanwhile, this week also marks the arrival of certain other language movies. Vishal's Thupparivalan and Kangana Ranaut's Simran have taken some of the screens of Velipadinte Pusthakam and Pullikkaran Staraa.
Velipadinte Pusthakam
Velipadinte Pusthakam, which has completed two weeks of run has managed to fetch 57.65 Lakhs from its 14 days of run at the Kochi multiplexes. The film, after a good start, did witness a steep fall in the collections, especially after the vacation season.
Statistics Courtesy: Forum Keralam
Pullikkaran Staraa
The state of Pullikkaran Staraa is no better. The Mammootty starrer, was off to a slow start and there were signs of picking up in the later days. But, the film failed to take off at any point. The movie managed to mint 35.44 Lakhs from its 13 days of run at the Kochi multiplexes.
Adam Joan
Adam Joan, did get a slower start but with the backing of some good reviews, the film has been doing a steady business at the Kochi multiplexes. Reportedly, the movie has fetched 58.2 Lakhs from its 13 days of run at the Kochi multiplexes.
