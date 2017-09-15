 »   »   » ONAM BOX OFFICE: Mammootty & Mohanlal Movies Overpowered At The Kochi Multiplexes?

The Onam season did offer a delectable feast for the Malayalam film audiences, with the movies of Mohanlal, Mammootty, Nivin Pauly and Prithviraj, coming out for an open fight at the box office.

The array of releases were flagged off by the Mohanlal starrer Velipadinte Pusthakam followed by the movies of Mammootty, Nivin Pauly & Prithviraj, on the very next day.



At the Kochi multiplexes, which is one among the major business centres of Mollywood, all the three movies had huge reception.



Mohanlal's Velipadinte Pusthakam & Mammootty's Pullikkaran Staraa are doing reasonably good businesses at the singe screens, but can the same be said about their performances at the Kochi multiplexes? Keep reading to know more about the same.

