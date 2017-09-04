 »   »   » ONAM SPECIAL! Brand New Posters Of Upcoming Malayalam Movies Released!

As usual, this Onam season too has turned out to be a splendid one for Malayalam movies and the industry. The audiences have got a handful of Malayalam movies at the theatres, to celebrate the festival season in style.

At the same time, the Malayalam film audiences have got some special treat from the makers of the upcoming big Malayalam movies. The latest posters of some of the highly antcipated movies are out on the Thiruvonam Day. Here, we take you through some of them..



Udaharanam Sujatha The latest poster of Manju Warrier starrer Udaharanam Sujatha is out. In this Onam special poster, Manju Warrier could be seen along with a young girl. Reportedly, the actress will be seen essaying the role of a single mother in this film, directed by Phantom Praveen.

Punyalan Private Limited The makers of Punyalan Private Limited came up with this brand new poster of the movie, as an Onam gift to the audiences. In this interesting poster, we could see all the leading actors of the movie.

Vimaanam Vimaanam is one of the highly anticipated movies of Prithviraj. Reportedly, this film, directed by Pradeep Nair is based on a real-life story. The new poster of Vimaanam promises the film to be a performance oriented movie.

Sherlock Toms Biju Menon will be next seen in the film Sherlock Toms, directed by popular film-maker Shafi. Earlier, the makers had come up with first-look poster of the movie. Now, on Thiruvonam day, the makers presented the brand new poster of the movie, featuring Biju Menon in it.

Mohanlal The brand new poster of the upcoming movie Mohanlal, is out. It has come with an interesting tagline, read as 'Lalonashamsankal' and it is a big treat for all the fans of Mohanlal.

Goodalochana Goodalochana is an upcoming film, which marks the debut of Dhyan Sreenivasan as a scriptwriter. On the Thiruvonam Day, the makers of the film have come up with the first look poster of the movie. Goodalochana has been directed by Thomas Sebastian.



Well, most of the Malayalam movies mentioned in the above list are promising ones. Above movies are in various stages of production and all of them will be hitting the theatres, this year itself.