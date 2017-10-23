 »   »   » Parava Box Office: 1 Month Kerala Collections!

Parava, the directorial debut of Soubin Shahir is one such film of this year, which has maintained its steady flight at the box office, despite many other Malayalam movies stepping into the race.
The film, featuring a group of youngsters in the lead roles along with the charismatic Dulquer Salmaan in a special role has found a place in the hearts of the Malayalam film audiences.
Parava, which hit the theatres on September 21, 2017 has successfully completed 1 month of its run. The movie has been accepted by all sections of the audiences and the long run of the movie is a testimony of that fact.
15-Crore Mark
Parava did get a sensational start at the Kerala box office as it fetched above 2.8 Crores on its opening day. The film touched the 10-Crore mark in 5 days and the 15-Crore mark in 10 days.
30 Days Kerala Collections
Parava has completed the 30 days of its run in a good number of centres. According to the latest trade reports that have come in, Parava has fetched 21.32 Crores from its 30 days of run at the Kerala box office.
At The Kochi Multiplexes
Parava did go on to conquer newer heights at the Kochi multiplexes. The film went on to cross the 1-Crore mark on its 24th day at the Kochi multiplexes. The film still continues its run with 6 shows/day at the Kochi multiplexes, despite the arrival of some of the big movies.
At The UAE/GCC
Parava made a grand release in UAE/GCC regions on October 13, 2017. The audiences gave this much awaited film a grand welcome and if reports are to be believed, the film fetched approximately 3 Crores on its opening weekend.
Worldwide Collections
Parava has done a good business in centres outside Kerala, as well. The movie has been released in European countries, as well. The film is expected to have crossed the 25-Crore mark considering the worldwide collections. With Parava, Mollywood has got yet another big blockbuster.