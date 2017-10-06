 »   »   » Parava Box Office: 14 Days Kerala Collections

Despite the arrival of a flurry of movies during the Pooja season, Parava, which had hit the theatres on September 21, 2017 continues its impressive show at the Kerala box office.

Parava, directed by Soubin Shahir did win rave reviews upon its release and the film has been whole-heartedly accepted by the Malayalam film audiences. The movie has completed 2 weeks of its run in the theatres and has already emerged as a blockbuster.



The film had a spectacular start and is rock steady at the box office, even now. According to the latest reports that have come in, Parava has fetched 17.87 Crores from its 14 days of run at the Kerala box office.



Going at this rate, Parava is expected to cross the 20-Crore mark soon. The film has been doing a decent business in centres outside Kerala, as well. Parava has been doing a fine business in both the single screens and the multiplexes.



According to areport by Forum Keralam, Parava has fetched 76.97 Lakhs from its 15 days of run at the Kochi multiplexes. This debut directorial venture of Soubin Shahir has been jointly produced by Anwar Rasheed and Shyju Unni.