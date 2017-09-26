 »   »   » Parava Box Office: Flies To Newer Heights!

Parava, the Soubin Shahir movie that had hit the theatres in the past week has impressed all sections of the audiences alike. The film has been receiving glowing reviews and that definitely indicates that the film is sure to get a long run in the theatres.

Importantly, Parava has completed 5 days of run in the theatres and the film has had a long weekend. How well did the movie perform at the Kerala box office? Has the movie attained newer heights? Read the latest Parava box office report to get the answers.



Day 1 Collections Parava, had hit the theatres on September 21, 2017 in Kerala and the movie opened in above 175 screens. According to the trade reports, Parava got a fantabulous opening as it fetched 2.86 Crores on its opening day

2 Days Collections The first day of the film was followed by an equally splendid second and according to the reports, the movie managed to fetch 5.28 Crores from its 2 days of run. If reports are to be believed, Parava collected 2.4 Crores on its second day.

5 days Box Office Collections Parava did get a long weekend and the movie attained newer heights in those days. According to the latest trade reports that have come in, Parava continues to fly high as the film grossed 10.37 Crores from its 5 days of run at the Kerala box office.

At The Kochi Multiplexes The film has been getting good response at the Kochi multiplexes, as well. Parava, is going super strong over there, with the film having collected 5.45 Lakhs from its 5 days of run.

Response From The Theatres Outside Kerala Parava is sure to go greater heights in the theatres outside Kerala as well. The theatre status for most of the shows in Bangalore were impressive, during the weekend. At the same time, in Chennai, the movie did get a decent start at the box office.



Parava features newcomers Amal Shah and Govind in the lead roles. Dulquer Salmaan essays a special cameo in the movie. Shane Nigam, Arjun Asoka, Jacob Gregory, Zinil sainudeen etc., also appears in important roles.