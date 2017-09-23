 »   »   » Parava Box Office: Off To A Flying Start!

Parava, Soubin Shahir's debut film as a director did hit the theatres on September 21, 2017. The film, which has Dulquer Salmaan in a special role, was one of the highly anticipated films of the year.
Importantly, Parava has met the expectations of the audiences and the film has been receiving glowing reviews, upon its release. Social media is praising Soubin Shahir and the entire team for coming up with a quality movie like Parava, which has everything in it to fly higher.
Parava's box office performance has also been impressive and to know how much the film collected on its initial day at the Kerala box office, read the Parava box office report here..
The Release
Parava, released in above 175 screens in Kerala and it did get a grand reception. The advanced booking for the film was pretty impressive and there was a huge rush for the film, in both single screens and multiplexes.
Kochi Multiplexes
Parava did get a flying start at the Kochi multiplexes. On its opening day the movie fetched 7.09 Lakhs and the second day was also an impressive one, as the movie went on to fetch 6.21 Lakhs taking the 2 days total to 13.29 Lakhs.
Statistics Courtesy: Forum Keralam
Day 1 Kerala Collections
According to the trade reports that have come in, Parava has managed to fetch a whopping amount of 2.86 Crores from its first day at the Kerala box office. The numbers are impressive and it also has to be noted that the film was released on a Thursday.
In The List Of Top 10 First Day Grossers
With such an impressive opening day 1 collections, Parava has entered the list of the top 10 day 1 grossers (Malayalam Movies) at the Kerala box office. The film, is at the 6th spot in the list, which is topped by Mammootty's The Great Father.