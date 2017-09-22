 »   »   » With Parava, Dulquer Salmaan Shows Us Again That He Is The King Of Opening At The Kochi Multiplexes

Parava, the major release of the week, which has Dulquer Salmaan in a very important role, has opened to some glowing reviews in the theatres. The film, directed by Soubin Shahir is being lauded by all.
Importantly, Parava has got a flying start at the Kochi multiplexes, which is one among the major business centres for Malayalam movie. With this start, Dulquer Salmaan has once again proved that he is the king of opening at the Kochi multiplexes.
According to a report by Forum Keralam, Parava has fetched 7.09 Lakhs from 26 shows at the Kochi multiplexes, with an impressive theatre occupancy rate of 98.81%. The presence of Dulquer Salmaan has helped Parava a lot to get a fabulous start.
Meanwhile, here we take you through other Dulquer Salmaan movies, which had the best occupancy rate on the opening day.
Kali
Dulquer Salmaan's Kali, which hit the theatres in the month of March 2016 did get a rousing reception at the Kochi multiplexes. On its opening day, the film had 45 shows at the Kochi multiplexes and the movie fetched 15.07 Lakhs at a stunning occupancy rate of 99.08%.
Statistics Courtesy: Forum Keralam
Comrade In America
Comrade In America, which was Dulquer Salmaan's second release of this year did get a big reception. With 40 shows on its opening day, the movie fetched 14.03 Lakhs, at a stunning occupancy rate of 98.5%.
Charlie
Charlie, Dulquer Salmaan's biggest ever box office success was well-received at the Kochi multiplexes. The movie fetched 16.86 Lakhs on its opening day at the multiplexes. The film had 54 shows and the occupancy rate was 95.31%.
Kammatipaadam
Kammatipaadam, directed by Rajeev Ravi featured Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role. The movie did get 28 shows on its opening day and it did garner an impressive opening with an occupancy rate of 95%. The film had fetched 9.04 Lakhs on its opening day.
Jomonte Suviseshangal
Dulquer Salmaan-Sathyan Anthikkad movie Jomonte Suviseshangal, which had hit the theatres early this year, is the biggest ever release of Dulquer Salmaan, so far, at the Kochi multiplexes. The film got 58 shows on its opening day and fetched 17.63 Lakhs with an occupancy rate of 94.36%.
