 »   »   » With Parava, Dulquer Salmaan Shows Us Again That He Is The King Of Opening At The Kochi Multiplexes

Parava, the major release of the week, which has Dulquer Salmaan in a very important role, has opened to some glowing reviews in the theatres. The film, directed by Soubin Shahir is being lauded by all.

Importantly, Parava has got a flying start at the Kochi multiplexes, which is one among the major business centres for Malayalam movie. With this start, Dulquer Salmaan has once again proved that he is the king of opening at the Kochi multiplexes.



According to a report by Forum Keralam, Parava has fetched 7.09 Lakhs from 26 shows at the Kochi multiplexes, with an impressive theatre occupancy rate of 98.81%. The presence of Dulquer Salmaan has helped Parava a lot to get a fabulous start.



Meanwhile, here we take you through other Dulquer Salmaan movies, which had the best occupancy rate on the opening day.

