 »   »   » Parava Box Office Prediction: A Grand Opening On Cards!

Soubin Shahir's Parava, the hugely awaited film of the season has graced the theatre screens in Kerala. The film, which marks the actor's debut as a director is the talk of the social media, at present.Such is the huge hype that Parava created within a short period of time.

It is a fact that the makers didn't release any teaser, video songs or trailers of the film, despite that Parava has managed to draw the crowds to the theatres on its very first day.



Now, going by the initial reports and reviews, it seems like Parava will get a huge opening on its day 1. The reasons are aplenty and keep reading to know more about the same..

