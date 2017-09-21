 »   »   » Parava Box Office Prediction: A Grand Opening On Cards!

Soubin Shahir's Parava, the hugely awaited film of the season has graced the theatre screens in Kerala. The film, which marks the actor's debut as a director is the talk of the social media, at present.Such is the huge hype that Parava created within a short period of time.
It is a fact that the makers didn't release any teaser, video songs or trailers of the film, despite that Parava has managed to draw the crowds to the theatres on its very first day.
Now, going by the initial reports and reviews, it seems like Parava will get a huge opening on its day 1. The reasons are aplenty and keep reading to know more about the same..
A Big Release
Parava has got a real big release, which is in par with any other big movies of the season. Reportedly, the movie has managed to get close to 175 + screens on its opening day, which is indeed a splendid number and with these many screens, the movie is expected to garner a huge initial.
Parava At The Kochi Multiplexes
At the Kochi multiplexes, which is one among the top grossing centres for Malayalam films, Parava has managed to grab 26 shows on its opening day.
Huge Initial At The Kochi Multiplexes?
Importantly, the advance booking for Parava is exceptional at the Kochi multiplexes. Most of the shows for the day have already been reserved and there are all chances for Parava to reach a spectacular figure on its first day itself.
Stroong In Single Screens As Well
According to the latest reports, Parava has had a grand reception in single screens, as well. Housefull shows were reported in many of the prominent centres and the booking for evening shows, as well are impressive.
Dulquer Salmaan Factor
Dulquer Salmaan plays an extended cameo in the film but his presence has done a lot good for the movie. His name in the film has ensured a grand reception for the movie, on the opening day.