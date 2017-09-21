 »   »   » Parava: Dulquer Salmaan's Special Request To The Audiences

Parava, is the big release of the day and just like the audiences, Dulquer Salmaan, the young sensation of Mollywood, is also excited about the arrival of the movie.

Dulquer Salmaan is also a part of Parava and the young actor will be seen doing an extended cameo in this film, which marks the directorial debut of actor Soubin Shahir.



Interestingly, Dulquer Salmaan has been talking highly about Parava, and on the eve of the release of the film, the actor had a special request to all those who are planning to watch the movie.



Dulquer Salmaan took to Facebook to send out a special message to all the ardent films requesting them not to shoot videos or clips from the movies, even if it is an artist intro or special scenes. He also added that he knows that such practices occur because of love and excitement but still it's as good as piracy since they get spread all over the internet and hence requested, the audiences to refrain from it.



Take a look at the complete Facebook post of Dulquer Salmaan..







Well, Parava has made a grand release today (September 21, 2017) and we hope that all true movie fans will pay heed to this sincere request of Dulquer Salmaan.