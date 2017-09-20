 »   »   » Parava Special: Some Interesting Facts About The Movie!

Parava, the film marking the directorial debut of actor Soubin Shahir is one of the most awaited movies of th recent times. The film, which rides high on expectations is all set to grace the screens tomorrow (September 21, 2017).
Dulquer Salmaan will be seen essaying a special role in Parava and the young actor has spoken highly about the film. In fact, he even tagged Parava as a film, which would be a gamechanger.
Parava also has the name of Anwar Rasheed associated with it as the movie has been jointly produced by Anwar Rasheed and Shyju Unni.
Well, it is the perfect time for Parava to enter the scene as Mollywood and the audiences have fixed their eyes on the upcoming Pooja season. We hope that this Parava will fly higher and higher.
Meanwhile, before the release of Parava, here we take you through some of the interesting facts associated with the film.
Dulquer Salmaan's Role
Dulquer Salmaan will be seen doing an extended cameo in this film. Reportedly, the actor will be there for approximately 25 minutes in the film. Dulquer Salmaan had alloted closed to 20 days for the shoot of the film.
Story Set In The Land Of Fort Kochi
If reports are to be believed, the story of Parava is set in the lands of Fort Kochi and Mattanchery. The Pigeon Race, which is one of the prominent events of the place, will hold due importance in the film.
The Film Went On Floors In 2016
Interestingly, the Pooja of the film was held in the month of June in 2016. The film was completed in various schedules over a span of close to 1 year.
The Training For Kids & Pigeons
The 2 kids, who play the lead roles in Parava are the natives of the place in which story is set. Special acting training were given to the kids. The pigeons were also given special training.
The Union Of Star Kids
Parava will also pave way for the union of a set of star kids. The movie features Shane Nigam S/O popular comedia Abi, Arjun Asokan, the son of Harisree Asokan and Zinil Sainudeen, son of actor Sainudeen in important roles.
Soubin Shahir's Busy Schedule..
Interestingly, Soubin Shahir was the initial choice for Fahadh Faasil's role in Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum. But, the actor couldn't be a part of the project as he was busy with the works of Parava.