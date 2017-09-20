 »   »   » Parava Special: Some Interesting Facts About The Movie!

Parava, the film marking the directorial debut of actor Soubin Shahir is one of the most awaited movies of th recent times. The film, which rides high on expectations is all set to grace the screens tomorrow (September 21, 2017).

Dulquer Salmaan will be seen essaying a special role in Parava and the young actor has spoken highly about the film. In fact, he even tagged Parava as a film, which would be a gamechanger.



Parava also has the name of Anwar Rasheed associated with it as the movie has been jointly produced by Anwar Rasheed and Shyju Unni.



Well, it is the perfect time for Parava to enter the scene as Mollywood and the audiences have fixed their eyes on the upcoming Pooja season. We hope that this Parava will fly higher and higher.



Meanwhile, before the release of Parava, here we take you through some of the interesting facts associated with the film.

