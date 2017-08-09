 »   »   » Parava: The New Poster Featuring Dulquer Salmaan & Shane Nigam Is Out!

Parava, the directorial debut of Soubin Shahir is gearing up to grace the theatres. Reportedly, the film has been slated for a release during the upcoming Onam season.

Earlier, team Parava had come up with a few posters of the movie, which were well received by the audiences. On the birthday of Dulquer Salmaan, the makers revealed a poster, featuring the star in it.

Now, a new poster of Parava is doing the rounds on social media, which has Shane Nigam, Dulquer Salmaan and two other kids. Shane Nigam and Dulquer Salmaan are seen playing cricket in this particular poster.

Well, going by the posters released by the makers of Parava, it seems like Dulquer Salmaan has a crucial role in the film. According to the reports that are coming in, the story of Parava is based on the interesting game of pigeon race.

Dulquer Salmaan, who revealed the latest poster of Parava, had some great words to say about Parava. According to him, Parava will be something really different and he assures that Soubin Shahir will surprise the audiences.

Take a look at the Facebook post of Dulquer Salmaan.

Parava has been jointly produced by Anwar Rasheed and Shyju Unni. The makers are yet to officially announce the exact release date of the movie.