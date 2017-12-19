 »   »   » Parvathy & Jude Anthany Joseph’s War Of Words Is The Talk Of Social Media!

Parvathy is one among the few celebrities who attended the recently concluded IFFK. The popular actress was an active participant in one of the open forums held in connection with the film festival.

During the interaction with the public, Parvathy had commented on certain misogynistic dialogues in the Mammootty starrer Kasaba. The actress stated that she was deeply disappointed to see an actor par excellence mouthing such dialogues in Kasaba.

Well, these comments of the actress didn't go down well with the certain sections of the audiences and had criticised the actress for making such comments.

Recently, Jude Anthany Joseph too, came up with an indirect response on the same issue, which led to a war of words..