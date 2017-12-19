 »   »   » Parvathy & Jude Anthany Joseph’s War Of Words Is The Talk Of Social Media!

Parvathy is one among the few celebrities who attended the recently concluded IFFK. The popular actress was an active participant in one of the open forums held in connection with the film festival.
During the interaction with the public, Parvathy had commented on certain misogynistic dialogues in the Mammootty starrer Kasaba. The actress stated that she was deeply disappointed to see an actor par excellence mouthing such dialogues in Kasaba.
Well, these comments of the actress didn't go down well with the certain sections of the audiences and had criticised the actress for making such comments.
Recently, Jude Anthany Joseph too, came up with an indirect response on the same issue, which led to a war of words..
Jude Anthany Joseph’s Message
On Monday, Jude Anthany Joseph did post a message on his Facebook page. On his Facebook post, he narrated the tale of a monkey who gets into a circus group. It obeys the orders of the owners and the masters initially and when it becomes famous, goes onto abuse the circus people and the owners accusing them of exploitation.
Parvathy's Reply..
Parvathy, opted to give a reply to this in her own style. The popular actress posted a picture, which has the abbreviation OMKV (a usage in Malayalam asking someone to run away), embedded in a piece of cloth. She also added the tagline ‘To all the circus muthalalimar..'
Rima Kallingal's Support..
Rima Kallingal, the close friend of Parvathy, who was also present during the open forum at IFFK, took to Facebook to share the tweet sent out by Parvathy, regarding the new criticism.
Another Silent Reply From Jude Anthay Joseph..
Interestingly, Jude Anthany Joseph had another indirect reply for the actress. The popular film-maker of Mollywood took to Facebook to post a general picture, which has a girl running through a paddy field.