 »   »   » Parvathy's Makeover For Prithviraj-Anjali Menon Movie!

Parvathy, the super-talented actress is joining hands with Prithviraj and director Anjali Menon, for the duo's upcoming untitled project. As per the sources close to the project, Parvathy is planning to go for a total makeover for the movie.

Recently, the actress's latest workout pictures have gone viral on social media. If the reports are to be believed, Parvathy is planning to shed a few extra kilos for her new look in the upcoming Prithviraj-Anjali Menon movie.

Parvathy has shared the screen with Prithviraj in the blockbuster movie Ennu Ninte Moideen and upcoming project My Story. The actress has earlier joined hands with director Anjali Menon for her most-popular directorial venture Bangalore Days.

According to the believable sources, the Prithviraj-Anjali Menon movie will also mark the comeback of Nazriya Nazim to Mollywood, after a short break. Reportedly, Nazriya readily agreed to do the project, as she was highly impressed with the script & her character.

The untitled project will be produced by director Anjali Menon herself, along with Renjith Rejaputhra, for the banner Little Films India and Rejaputhra Visual Media. The rest of the star cast and title of the project is expected to be announced soon.