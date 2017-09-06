 »   »   » Parvathy Ratheesh Enters Wedlock

Parvathy Ratheesh who is the elder daughter of late. actor Ratheesh and late. Diana, entered the wedlock. Parvathy, who made her acting debut with Kunchacko Boban starrer Madhura Naranga, tied the knot with Milu in a traditional ceremony.

The grand wedding ceremony, which was held at Aashirvad Lawns, Kozhikode, was attended by the family members and close friends. Senior actress Menaka and husband, producer Suresh Kumar played the role of the bride's guardians during the wedding rituals, in the absence of her parents.

Milu, who hails from Kozhikode, is currently working in Emirates Bank, Dubai. Several renowned actors and technicians, including Suresh Gopi MP and family, Jalaja, Vidhu Bala, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Sudheesh, Liberty Basheer, etc., attended the wedding ceremony.

Parvathy, who is the eldest daughter of Ratheesh and Diana, has acted in three films including Madhura Naranga, Kochavva Paulo Ayyappa Coelho (cameo appearance) and Lachmi. Reportedly, she has no plans to quit films, after marriage.

The actress's younger brothers, Padmaraj Ratheesh and Pranav Ratheesh have also entered the film industry recently. Padmaraj has appeared in supporting roles in several films including Mammootty's Fireman and Acha Din.