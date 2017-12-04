 »   »   » Parvathy's Big Win At IFFI 2017, Vimaanam's Intro Teaser & Other Mollywood News Of The Week!

Parvathy, is one of the most talented Malayalam actresses of this generation. With her performance in most of her recently released films, she did set a new benchmark in acting.
Now, Parvathy has won a big award, that too for her stunning performance in the highly successful movie, Take Off, and the win came as a big present to Mollywood.
Prithviraj, who is all set for the big release of his next film Vimaanam, has come up with the first intro teaser of the film, which has gone down well with the audiences.
At the same time, the past week had its own share of disappointment and losses, as Abi, one of the most loved actors and a talented mimicry artist bid goodbye to the world.
Read about all these in the latest edition of Mollywood News Of The Week..
Vimaanam's First Intro Teaser
The first intro teaser of the Prithviraj starrer Vimaanam is out. The 48-second-long teaser gives the audiences a glimpse of the lead character in the film, played by Prithviraj. The teaser has already fetched above 5.5 Lakh views within 20 hours of time.
Actor Abi Passes Away
Popular mimicry artist and actor Abi passed away on November 30, 2017 in Kochi. The actor was suffering from a blood related disease. The actor, who was a superstar of the mimicry industry, has appeared in above 50 films. Popular young actor Shane Nigam, is the son of the actor.
Ee.Ma.Yau Preview Show
The preview show of Ee.Ma.Yau, the much awaited film of Lijo Jose Pellissery was held on November 29, 2017 in PVR Lulu, Kochi. The show was attended by some of the big celebrities from Mollywood and the movie received some grand reviews. Reportedly, the makers of the film are planning to set a grand release for the film.
Rosapoo First Look Poster
Biju Menon will next be seen in the film Rosapoo, directed by Vinu Jose. This film will also feature actor Neeraj Madhav in an equally important role. Recently, the makers of the film released the first look poster of the movie, which has Biju Menon and Neeraj Madhav in it.
Parvathy & Take Off's Big Win
Take Off and actress Parvathy did bring laurels to Mollywood, with their big achievement in the recently concluded IFFI 2017. Parvathy was adjudged the Best Actress for her performance in the film. She is the first ever Malayalam actress to win the big title. Meanwhile, Mahesh Narayanan, director of Take Off, also won a Special Jury Award for Take Off.
Aadu 2 Release Date
Aadu 2, the much awaited sequel to the 2015 movie Aadu, is all set to hit the theatres. This upcoming Jayasurya starrer, directed by Midhun Manuel Thomas is high on expectations and the makers of the film have officially announced the release date. Reportedly, Aadu 2 will hit the theatres on December 22, 2017.