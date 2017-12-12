 »   »   » Parvathy Strongly Criticises This Mammootty Starrer!

Parvathy is one such cinema artist who has never shied away to come out with her opinions. Often we have seen her talking frankly about the various issues in films and the industry.

Recently, Parvathy had won the coveted Best Actress award at the IFFI 2017, for her performance in the film Take Off. The film, directed by Mahesh Narayanan, is also one among the big movies to be screened at the ongoing IFFK in Trivandrum.



Much like many other Mollywood celebrities, Parvathy also made it a point to attend the22nd edition of IFFK in Trivandrum. The actress was a part of an Open Forum and during the discussion, Parvathy strongly criticised the Mammootty starrer Kasaba, released in the year 2016.

