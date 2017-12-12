 »   »   » Parvathy Strongly Criticises This Mammootty Starrer!

Parvathy is one such cinema artist who has never shied away to come out with her opinions. Often we have seen her talking frankly about the various issues in films and the industry.
Recently, Parvathy had won the coveted Best Actress award at the IFFI 2017, for her performance in the film Take Off. The film, directed by Mahesh Narayanan, is also one among the big movies to be screened at the ongoing IFFK in Trivandrum.
Much like many other Mollywood celebrities, Parvathy also made it a point to attend the22nd edition of IFFK in Trivandrum. The actress was a part of an Open Forum and during the discussion, Parvathy strongly criticised the Mammootty starrer Kasaba, released in the year 2016.
About Kasaba...
The popular actress stated that she unfortunately watched a recent film and mentioned that she wouldn't say that it was a hit. Initially, the actress didn't mention the name of the movie but later, with the insistence of Geethu Mohandas, the actress named the film, Kasaba.
One Of The Dialogues In The Movie..
Parvathy opened up that to see an actor par excellence who has done some incomparable movies to prove his great acting talents, mouthing a derogatory dialogue against a woman, was indeed disappointing.
Glorification..
Parvathy was of the opinion that when a 'hero' character mouths a particular dialogue, it gets glorified and it gives a license to other males to do the same. She also added that such heroic deeds are not needed.
Support For WCC
Parvathy is one of the members of Women In Cinema Collective (WCC), a women's association in Mollywood, which was formed this year. The actress also added that many of the co-artists and directors supported the organization and are ready for discussions.