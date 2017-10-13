 »   »   » Pokkiri Simon Box Office: 20 Days Kerala Collections

Sunny Wayne's Pokkiri Simon, directed by Jijo Antony did hit the theatres on September 22, 2017. The film, which was tagged as the biggest film in the acting career of Sunny Wayne, so far, had hit the theatres amidst huge expectations.

But, Pokkiri Simon was unable to meet the huge expectations bestowed on it and the movie had opened to average reviews in the theatres.



Reportedly, Pokkiri Simon has completed the 3 week of its run in selected centres. According to the latest trade reports, Pokkiri Simon has fetched appoximately 4.39 Crores from its 20 days of at the Kerala box office.



Well, Pokkiri Simon had to face tight competiitions from other releases, which had hit the theatres in the past 2 weeks has definitely affected the film's run. In fact, Pokkir Simon had to face a tight competition from Parava, as well, which had hit the theatres on the same week.



Pokkiri Simon, narrated the story of a die-hard Vijay fan named as Simon, played by Sunny Wayne. The film also featured Prayaga Martin, Appani Sarath, Saiju Kurup, Nedumudi Venu etc., in important roles.