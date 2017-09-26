 »   »   » Pokkiri Simon Box Office: First Weekend (3 Days) Kerala Collections

Pokkiri Simon is the mass entertainer which features Sunny Wayne in the titular role. The movie, which is the second directorial venture of Darwinte Parinaamam fame Jijo Antony, revolves around the Vijay fans of Thiruvananthapuram. Pokkiri Simon is written by Dr. Ampady K, who is a director at I&PRD department.

The Sunny Wayne movie, which featrues Prayaga Martin as the female lead, stars Sarath Appani and Jacob Gregory in the pivotal roles. Pokkiri Simon has been receiving mixed to negative reviews from the audiences and critics. However, the movie has been delivering an average performance at the box office.



Scroll down for the first weekend (3 days) Kerala box office collection report of Pokkiri Simon...