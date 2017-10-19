 »   »   » Poomaram's Release: Actor Jayaram Opens Up!

Kalidas Jayaram, son of popular actor Jayaram is gearing up for a big debut as a lead actor with the upcoming film Poomaram, directed by film-maker Abrid Shine.
The Malayalam film industry as well as the audiences are eagerly awaiting for the grand arrival of Poomaram and the entry of Kalidas Jayaram.
In fact, Poomaram did hog the limelight right after its announcement and with the arrival of the first song the expectations rose to newer heights. But the audiences are still kept in the waiting for the movie as the team hasn't given any official confirmation about the release date of the movie yet.
Now, actor Jayaram himself has come up with a clarification on the release of Poomaram. Keep scrolling down to know more about the same..
A December Release..!
It was in the recent programme Onnum Onnum Moonu aired on Mazhavil Manoram that Jayaram opened up about the release of Poomaram. The actor stated that Poomaram will be hitting the theares in December.
Dubbing Works In Progress..!
Jayaram stated that when he asked Abrid Shine about the release of the film, the film-maker had conveyed that the dubbing works of the film are in progress and the movie is expected to release in December.
The Shoot Of Poomaram..!
The filming of Poomaram commenced in the month of September 2016. The shoot was completed in various schedules in a span of one year. Major portions of the film were shot in Maharaja's College.