 »   »   » Poomaram's Release: Actor Jayaram Opens Up!

Kalidas Jayaram, son of popular actor Jayaram is gearing up for a big debut as a lead actor with the upcoming film Poomaram, directed by film-maker Abrid Shine.

The Malayalam film industry as well as the audiences are eagerly awaiting for the grand arrival of Poomaram and the entry of Kalidas Jayaram.



In fact, Poomaram did hog the limelight right after its announcement and with the arrival of the first song the expectations rose to newer heights. But the audiences are still kept in the waiting for the movie as the team hasn't given any official confirmation about the release date of the movie yet.



Now, actor Jayaram himself has come up with a clarification on the release of Poomaram. Keep scrolling down to know more about the same..

