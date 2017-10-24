 »   »   » Popular Malayalam Director IV Sasi Passes Away!

Popular Malayalam film-maker IV Sasi (69), who has directed over 150 films, passed away today (October 24, 2017) at 11 AM in his residence in Chennai. Actress Semma, the wife of the film-maker went on confirm the news to the media. Reortedly, the fim-maker was under treatment for illness.
IV Sasi revolutionised the Malayalam film industry with his unique style of film-making. He has given the industry some of the biggest ever blockbusters.
Apart from Malayalam, IV Sasi has also directed a number of films in Tamil and Telugu. The master film-maker also went on to direct films in Bollywood.
The veteran film-maker started off his career in films as an art director with the 1968 movie Kaliyalla Kalyanam. Later, he turned to the direction department and worked as an assistant director in a good number of films.
IV Sasi donned the cap of a director with the film Ulsavam. From then on, he didn't have to look back and went to etch a place of his own in the history of Malayalam cinema as one among the most successful film-makers of Mollywood.
In Other Languages
He has directed films like Patita, Ankhon Ki Rishta, Karishma etc., in Hindi. IV Sasi has also worked with Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan and directed both of them in the film Alauddinum Alputha Vilakkum. He has also directed films like Kaali, Guru, Pagalil Oru Iravu etc., in Tamil.
With Mammootty & Mohanlal
IV Sasi was the film-maker who introduced Mammootty as the lead hero with the superhit film Thrishna (1982). Both of them went on to work in a good number of film out of which many of them went on to become blockbusters.
He has also worked with Mohanlal in good number of movies with the blockbuster movie Devasuram being the prominent one among them.
IV Sasi has directed both Mammootty and Mohanlal in superhit movies like Athirathram, Adimakal Udamakal, Aalkoottathil Thaniye, Vartha and many more.
Achievements
In a film career spanning over four decades, a number of achievements came in the film-maker's way. His film Aaroodam won the Nargiss Dutt Award for the Best Feature Film In National Integration. He is also the recipient of 4 Kerala State Film Awards, including the Best Director Award for the film Mrigaya (1989)