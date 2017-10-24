 »   »   » Popular Malayalam Director IV Sasi Passes Away!

Popular Malayalam film-maker IV Sasi (69), who has directed over 150 films, passed away today (October 24, 2017) at 11 AM in his residence in Chennai. Actress Semma, the wife of the film-maker went on confirm the news to the media. Reortedly, the fim-maker was under treatment for illness.

IV Sasi revolutionised the Malayalam film industry with his unique style of film-making. He has given the industry some of the biggest ever blockbusters.

Apart from Malayalam, IV Sasi has also directed a number of films in Tamil and Telugu. The master film-maker also went on to direct films in Bollywood.

The veteran film-maker started off his career in films as an art director with the 1968 movie Kaliyalla Kalyanam. Later, he turned to the direction department and worked as an assistant director in a good number of films.

IV Sasi donned the cap of a director with the film Ulsavam. From then on, he didn't have to look back and went to etch a place of his own in the history of Malayalam cinema as one among the most successful film-makers of Mollywood.