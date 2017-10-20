 »   »   » Popular Malayalam Actress Back To Mollywood With Vineeth Sreenivasan's Next!

Most recently, we saw popular Malayalam actress Shanthikrishna making a comeback with the Nivin Pauly starrer Njadukalude Naattil Oridavela. The actress received a lot of praises for her role in the film directed by, Althaf Salim.
Now, yet another Malayalam actress is all set to come back to Mollywood, after a brief break with Vineeth Sreenivasan's next film as a lead actor. Yes, we are talking about Mollywood's favourite actress Urvashi, who is back to Mollywood after a short sabatical.
It has been quite some time since we saw the talented actress in a Malayalam film and we could se her magical performance, yet again, in this upcoming Malayalam film. Keep scrollind down to knao more..
Urvashi In M Mohanan – Vineeth Sreenivasan Movie..!
Earlier, it was reported that Vineeth Sreenivasan will be seen essaying the lead role in Kadha Parayumbol fame M Mohanan's next. Reportedly, Urvashi has been roped in to play an important role in this upcoming venture.
Aravindante Athithikal..!
This upcoming film of M Mohanan has been titled as Aravindante Athithikal. Apart from Vineeth Sreenivasan and Urvashi, the film will also feature Sreenivasan, Shanthikrishna, Aju Varghese, Shammi Thilakan etc., in important roles.
Nikhila Vimal As The Leading Lady
Yet another actress is coming back to Mollywood with Aravindante Athithikal. Actress Nikhila Vimal, who debuted as a lead actress with the Dileep starrer Love 24X7 will be seen essaying the role of the leading lady in this upcoming film.
Urvashi's Previous Release In Malayalam
Urvashi was previously seen in a full-length role in Malayalam in the movie My Dear Mummy released in the year 2014. Later, she was seen playing a role in the film Vismayam, which was a Telugu-Malayalam bilingual.