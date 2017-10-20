 »   »   » Popular Malayalam Actress Back To Mollywood With Vineeth Sreenivasan's Next!

Most recently, we saw popular Malayalam actress Shanthikrishna making a comeback with the Nivin Pauly starrer Njadukalude Naattil Oridavela. The actress received a lot of praises for her role in the film directed by, Althaf Salim.

Now, yet another Malayalam actress is all set to come back to Mollywood, after a brief break with Vineeth Sreenivasan's next film as a lead actor. Yes, we are talking about Mollywood's favourite actress Urvashi, who is back to Mollywood after a short sabatical.

It has been quite some time since we saw the talented actress in a Malayalam film and we could se her magical performance, yet again, in this upcoming Malayalam film. Keep scrollind down to knao more..